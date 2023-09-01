Elehuris Montero returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue JaysSeptember 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 25, when he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while batting .220.

Montero has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 19 games this year (33.9%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .310 AVG .147 .341 OBP .179 .452 SLG .304 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 51/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings