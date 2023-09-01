Charlie Blackmon vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .288 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has an RBI in 23 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them.
- In 50.7% of his games this year (36 of 71), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|31
|.306
|AVG
|.265
|.395
|OBP
|.356
|.517
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|9
|17/19
|K/BB
|21/11
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 2.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
