Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos at the moment have +4500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +650
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Broncos games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in ), and it allowed 320 yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.
- Denver picked up three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.
- In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).
- In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton delivered 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
