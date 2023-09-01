Friday, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies square off against the Toronto Blue Jays and Hyun-Jin Ryu, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 27, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .218 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 20 games this season.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (15.0%).

In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .314 AVG .140 .333 OBP .229 .486 SLG .140 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

