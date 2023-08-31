The Phoenix Mercury (9-26) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Connecticut Sun (24-11) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mercury's last contest on Tuesday ended in a 94-76 loss to the Dream.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2 1 0

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is No. 1 on the Mercury in scoring (17.9 points per game) and assists (2), and averages 6.7 rebounds. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (third in the league).

Diana Taurasi gives the Mercury 16 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Mercury get 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Moriah Jefferson.

Sophie Cunningham is putting up 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41.3% of her shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Brianna Turner is putting up a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 3.5 points and 1.3 assists, making 67% of her shots from the floor.

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -12.5 156.5

