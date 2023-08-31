The Phoenix Mercury (9-26) will look to turn around a six-game losing skid when visiting the Connecticut Sun (24-11) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Mercury vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Mercury 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-14.7)

Connecticut (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Mercury vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has covered the spread 12 times in 34 games.

Out of Phoenix's 34 games so far this season, 14 have gone over the total.

Mercury Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mercury are the worst squad in the league (76.6 points per game). Defensively, they are seventh (83.8 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game). It is fourth in rebounds conceded (33.9 per game).

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

In 2023 the Mercury are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Defensively, the Mercury are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5. They are third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.7%.

In 2023, Phoenix has taken 66.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.3% of Phoenix's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 23.7% have been 3-pointers.

