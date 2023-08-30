The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.334) and total hits (118) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 80 of 125 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (24.8%).

Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (16.8%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 41 games this season (32.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 60 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 65 .276 AVG .229 .352 OBP .318 .516 SLG .408 28 XBH 23 13 HR 9 44 RBI 23 79/27 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings