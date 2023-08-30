Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .426, fueled by 46 extra-base hits.

In 86 of 124 games this season (69.4%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

In 12.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had an RBI in 45 games this season (36.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (55 of 124), with two or more runs nine times (7.3%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .279 AVG .233 .327 OBP .258 .454 SLG .398 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 33 RBI 28 59/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings