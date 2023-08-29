Charlie Morton and Peter Lambert are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 132 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 575 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.516 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Lambert (3-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Lambert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly

