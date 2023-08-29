How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Charlie Morton and Peter Lambert are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 132 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 575 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.516 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lambert (3-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Lambert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|L 5-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cole Irvin
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Kyle Bradish
|8/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jack Flaherty
|8/28/2023
|Braves
|L 14-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bryce Elder
|8/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Charlie Morton
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Spencer Strider
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
