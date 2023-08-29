Tuesday's game at Coors Field has the Atlanta Braves (85-45) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at 8:40 PM (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (13-10, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Peter Lambert (3-4, 4.92 ERA).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (38.3%) in those games.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (575 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.60) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule