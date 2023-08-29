The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.

Jones has gotten a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has had an RBI in 22 games this season (29.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (41.9%), including six multi-run games (8.1%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 41 .270 AVG .271 .357 OBP .346 .468 SLG .507 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 31/15 K/BB 65/16 6 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings