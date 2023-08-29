A pair of struggling teams square off when the Atlanta Dream (16-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Dream will aim to break a three-game losing streak versus the Mercury, losers of five straight.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Mercury vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 86 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-8.1)

Atlanta (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Mercury vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 12-21-0.

Phoenix has seen 13 of its 33 games hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

On offense, the Mercury are the worst squad in the WNBA (76.6 points per game). Defensively, they are sixth (83.5 points allowed per game).

Phoenix is the worst team in the league in rebounds per game (30.9) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

In 2023 the Mercury are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

In 2023 the Mercury are sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Phoenix attempts 66.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Phoenix's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.1% are 3-pointers.

