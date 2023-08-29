Harold Castro vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 19 games this year (22.9%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (25.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Rockies Players vs the Braves
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.283
|AVG
|.242
|.287
|OBP
|.269
|.333
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|13
|32/1
|K/BB
|29/5
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 14th, 1.384 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
