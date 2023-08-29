Ezequiel Tovar vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has an RBI in 45 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.7% of his games this season (55 of 123), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.284
|AVG
|.233
|.332
|OBP
|.258
|.462
|SLG
|.398
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|28
|57/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 135 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
