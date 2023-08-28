Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 47 of 82 games this year (57.3%) Castro has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

He has homered in one of 82 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (23.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.0%).

He has scored in 21 of 82 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .282 AVG .242 .286 OBP .269 .333 SLG .323 6 XBH 8 0 HR 1 16 RBI 13 32/1 K/BB 29/5 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings