Charlie Blackmon vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .287 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 51 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (33.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.2%).
- In 35 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.307
|AVG
|.265
|.390
|OBP
|.356
|.533
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|9
|16/17
|K/BB
|21/11
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, one per game).
- Elder (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.39), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 52nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.