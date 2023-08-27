Week 0 of the college football season is set to kick off, with one game involving teams from the Pac-12 on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Pac-12 Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)

