The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .278.

Jones has recorded a hit in 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (30 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 40 .280 AVG .277 .369 OBP .348 .486 SLG .518 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 30/15 K/BB 63/15 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings