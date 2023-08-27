Elehuris Montero vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.310
|AVG
|.147
|.341
|OBP
|.179
|.452
|SLG
|.304
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|51/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the right-hander went three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
