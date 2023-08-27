On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is hitting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Montero has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Montero has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 30
.310 AVG .147
.341 OBP .179
.452 SLG .304
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 12
28/5 K/BB 51/2
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the right-hander went three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
