Brendan Rodgers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Orioles Player Props
|Rockies vs Orioles Prediction
|Rockies vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Orioles
|Rockies vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Orioles Odds
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .216 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI in five games this season (26.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.8%).
- He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|.314
|AVG
|.128
|.333
|OBP
|.227
|.486
|SLG
|.128
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.