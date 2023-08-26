The TOUR Championship is underway, and Tyrrell Hatton is currently in 10th place with a score of -6.

Looking to wager on Tyrrell Hatton at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Hatton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hatton has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Hatton has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hatton will try to make the cut for the 14th straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 18 -6 267 0 19 5 8 $8.2M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Hatton's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 every time, and his average finish has been ninth.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

The most recent time Hatton played this event was in 2023, and he finished 10th.

The par-70 course measures 7,346 yards this week, 341 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Hatton will take to the 7,346-yard course this week at East Lake Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,364 yards during the past year.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 51st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Hatton was better than just 24% of the competitors at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Hatton fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Hatton had five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Hatton's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average of 8.8.

At that last tournament, Hatton carded a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Hatton ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Hatton had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hatton's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

