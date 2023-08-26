How to Watch the Rockies vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles head into the second of a three-game series against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Rockies Player Props
|Orioles vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 130 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 563 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.57 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.517 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (1-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Flexen has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 10-5
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
|8/22/2023
|Rays
|L 12-4
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Zack Littell
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|L 5-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cole Irvin
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Kyle Bradish
|8/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Bradish
|8/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bryce Elder
|8/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Charlie Morton
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Spencer Strider
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.