Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles head into the second of a three-game series against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 130 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 563 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.57 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.517 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Flexen has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu

