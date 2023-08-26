Chris Flexen will be starting for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+220). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Rockies vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -275 +220 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 43, or 38.4%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in nine such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 58 of 127 chances this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 16-11-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-33 20-47 19-31 29-49 30-57 18-23

