Mike Toglia -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is batting .172 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 48.6% of his 37 games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Toglia has had an RBI in nine games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (37.8%), including one multi-run game.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.210 AVG .133
.300 OBP .175
.290 SLG .267
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
5 RBI 4
23/8 K/BB 23/2
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
