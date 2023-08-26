Mike Toglia -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .172 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 48.6% of his 37 games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Toglia has had an RBI in nine games this year.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (37.8%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .210 AVG .133 .300 OBP .175 .290 SLG .267 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 4 23/8 K/BB 23/2 1 SB 0

