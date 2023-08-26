The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club includes Megan Khang. The event takes place from August 24-26.

Looking to place a bet on Khang at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this week.

Megan Khang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Khang has scored under par eight times, while also posting 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Khang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five events, Khang has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Khang has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Khang hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -5 273 0 19 3 6 $1.2M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Khang played this event was in 2022, and she finished 13th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

The courses that Khang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,563 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Khang shot better than only 23% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Khang carded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the tournament average was 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Khang did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Khang's four birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the field average (4.3).

At that most recent tournament, Khang's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Khang finished the AIG Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Khang carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

