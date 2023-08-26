Elehuris Montero -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.

In 48.2% of his 56 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .310 AVG .147 .341 OBP .179 .452 SLG .304 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 51/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings