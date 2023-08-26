The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .229.

Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not homered in his 18 games this year.

Rodgers has driven home a run in five games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .314 AVG .143 .333 OBP .250 .486 SLG .143 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings