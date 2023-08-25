Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (79-48) against the Colorado Rockies (48-79) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on August 25.

The probable starters are Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles and Kyle Freeland (5-13) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 13-36 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (559 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.57 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

