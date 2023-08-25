Charlie Blackmon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .280.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 65 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.2% of them.
- In 10.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|28
|.307
|AVG
|.245
|.390
|OBP
|.336
|.533
|SLG
|.368
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|8
|16/17
|K/BB
|20/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
