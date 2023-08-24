The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon hit the field at Tropicana Field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

The favored Rays have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +185 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks). Colorado and its opponent have topped the over/under for seven games in a row, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 11.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (39.1%) in those contests.

Colorado has a record of 1-21 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 57 of its 125 chances.

The Rockies have posted a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-33 20-45 19-30 29-48 30-56 18-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.