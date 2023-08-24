Nolan Jones vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nolan Jones (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Rays Player Props
|Rockies vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Rays
|Rockies vs Rays Odds
|Rockies vs Rays Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 41 of 69 games this year (59.4%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (23.2%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has an RBI in 21 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.262
|.369
|OBP
|.336
|.486
|SLG
|.492
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|30/15
|K/BB
|60/14
|6
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.