Harold Castro vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Harold Castro, who is 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the White Sox.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 12 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .267.
- In 46 of 78 games this year (59.0%) Castro has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Castro has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.282
|AVG
|.252
|.286
|OBP
|.281
|.333
|SLG
|.330
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|13
|32/1
|K/BB
|26/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
