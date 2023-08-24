On Thursday, Robert Austin Wynns (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two walks) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .198 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Wynns has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (15.2%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 33 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

