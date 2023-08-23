Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) against the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (6-3) for the Rays and Austin Gomber (9-9) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rockies vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer nine times, losing every contest.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (551 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.57 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule