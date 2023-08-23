Nolan Jones vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a triple last time out, take on Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 41 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 68), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (30.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (17.6%).
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (41.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.280
|AVG
|.270
|.369
|OBP
|.345
|.486
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|30/15
|K/BB
|57/14
|6
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.44 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.44, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
