MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, August 23
As we approach Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most intriguing matchups pits the Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman) against the Orioles (Jack Flaherty).
Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the calendar for August 23.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz (0-0) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|STL: Thompson
|PIT: Ortiz
|18 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.90
|ERA
|-
|11.7
|K/9
|-
For a full preview of the Thompson vs Ortiz matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates
- STL Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-8) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (3-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|CHC: Taillon
|DET: Skubal
|22 (110 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (38.1 IP)
|5.56
|ERA
|3.76
|7.7
|K/9
|10.1
For a full report of the Taillon vs Skubal matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -120
- CHC Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Cubs at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Twins at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|MIN: Maeda
|MIL: Burnes
|14 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (152 IP)
|4.13
|ERA
|3.43
|10.6
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -140
- MIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (5-11) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|SEA: Kirby
|CHW: Kopech
|24 (150.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (116 IP)
|3.23
|ERA
|5.12
|7.9
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Mariners at White Sox
- SEA Odds to Win: -210
- CHW Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mariners at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Royals at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (4-4) to the bump as they play the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (3-8) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|KC: Ragans
|OAK: Medina
|22 (53 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (86 IP)
|4.25
|ERA
|5.44
|10.2
|K/9
|8.8
Live Stream Royals at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen (7-8) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|SF: Cobb
|PHI: Lorenzen
|23 (127.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (126 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|3.57
|8.0
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Giants at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- SF Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Giants at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-3) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (10-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|CIN: Abbott
|LAA: Ohtani
|14 (81.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (130.2 IP)
|2.99
|ERA
|3.24
|9.7
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (6-10) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will look to Seth Lugo (4-6) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|SD: Lugo
|25 (164.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (103.1 IP)
|4.16
|ERA
|3.92
|7.7
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -125
- MIA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Marlins at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-9) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (6-3) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|COL: Gomber
|TB: Civale
|25 (130.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (92.1 IP)
|5.52
|ERA
|2.44
|5.7
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rockies at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-9) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will counter with Luis Severino (2-8) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|WSH: Gore
|NYY: Severino
|24 (123.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (67.2 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|7.98
|10.3
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -140
- WSH Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Gausman (9-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Flaherty (8-8) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|TOR: Gausman
|BAL: Flaherty
|24 (144.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (123.2 IP)
|3.24
|ERA
|4.73
|11.7
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (11-4) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Xzavion Curry (3-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|CLE: Curry
|18 (105.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (75 IP)
|2.48
|ERA
|3.24
|9.5
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Guardians
- LAD Odds to Win: -210
- CLE Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (1-4) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will look to Charlie Morton (12-10) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|NYM: Quintana
|ATL: Morton
|6 (35.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (134.2 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|3.54
|6.3
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -200
- NYM Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-3) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|BOS: Sale
|HOU: Urquidy
|13 (68 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (38 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|5.21
|10.7
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- BOS Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Abbott (8-3) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (3-9) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|CIN: Abbott
|LAA: Detmers
|14 (81.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (115 IP)
|2.99
|ERA
|4.93
|9.7
|K/9
|10.6
Live Stream Reds at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.