The Phoenix Mercury (9-23) will turn to Brittney Griner (10th in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help knock off Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in league, 19.7) and the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Galen Center, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sparks

Phoenix puts up an average of 77.2 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 81.0 Los Angeles allows to opponents.

Phoenix's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Los Angeles has given up to its opponents.

This season, the Mercury have a 5-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Phoenix is hitting 32.2% of its shots from deep, which is just 0.7 percentage points greater than the 31.5% Los Angeles' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury are 8-10 in games when the team hits more than 31.5% of their three-point shots.

Los Angeles averages 31.9 rebounds a contest, 0.9 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 79.1 points per contest, 1.9 more than their season average of 77.2.

In its past 10 games, Phoenix is surrendering 82.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 83.4 points allowed.

The Mercury are draining 7.6 treys per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.5 more than their average for the season (7.1). That said, they own a lower shooting percentage from downtown over their last 10 contests (31.3%) compared to their season average (32.2%).

