Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-23) play Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Galen Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Sparks matchup.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

CBS Sports Network and AZFamily Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks have put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury have covered 11 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In the Sparks' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

So far this year, 13 out of the Mercury's 31 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

