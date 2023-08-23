Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-23) play Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Galen Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Sparks matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Galen Center

Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sparks Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Sparks (-10.5) 154 -600 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sparks (-10.5) 153.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sparks (-10.5) 153.5 -575 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sparks (-8.5) 156.5 -390 +290 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sparks have put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mercury have covered 11 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Sparks' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
  • So far this year, 13 out of the Mercury's 31 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.