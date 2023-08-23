Jurickson Profar vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .239 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (67 of 106), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (23.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (27 of 106), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (43 of 106), with two or more runs seven times (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.281
|AVG
|.198
|.359
|OBP
|.278
|.433
|SLG
|.304
|23
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|34/22
|K/BB
|49/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (6-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.44 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.44, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.