Elias Díaz vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .266 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 68 of 109 games this season (62.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.7%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 34 games this season (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 28.4% of his games this season (31 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.292
|AVG
|.241
|.335
|OBP
|.301
|.492
|SLG
|.342
|21
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|22
|37/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.44 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
