The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks while hitting .220.

Montero has picked up a hit in 25 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has had an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 53 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Rays

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .310 AVG .140 .341 OBP .158 .452 SLG .312 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 11 28/5 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings