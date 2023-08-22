Charlie Blackmon rides a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (48-76) game versus the Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Tropicana Field.

The probable starters are Zack Littell (2-4) for the Rays and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.

Blach enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Blach will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 3.1 innings per outing.

In four of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays will send Littell (2-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .272 in 20 games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

