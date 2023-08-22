Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 111 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.336/.465 on the year.

McMahon hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .261/.300/.433 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has recorded 135 hits with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 60 runs.

He has a .325/.402/.502 slash line on the season.

Diaz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with two walks.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 18 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 113 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 61 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .259/.364/.428 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.