Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-76) in the series opener at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 22. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +220. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (2-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-1, 4.14 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 100 times and won 65, or 65%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Rays have gone 9-1 (90%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Rays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 43, or 39.8%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

