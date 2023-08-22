Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Rockies vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -250 +200 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those matchups). Colorado and its opponent have topped the over/under in five straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 12.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 108 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (39.8%) in those games.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in 13 such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 55 of its 123 chances.

The Rockies have posted a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-33 20-43 19-30 29-46 30-54 18-22

