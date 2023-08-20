Two of the WNBA's best players will be on show when Kelsey Mitchell (17.1 points per game, 15th in league) and the Indiana Fever (8-24) travel to face Brittney Griner (17.9, 12th) and the Phoenix Mercury (9-22) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on AZFamily.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily

AZFamily Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Fever

Phoenix scores an average of 77.3 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 85.2 Indiana allows.

Phoenix has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Mercury are 7-6 when they shoot better than 44.7% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 32.8% from three-point distance this season. That's 5.6 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (38.4%).

The Mercury have a 5-3 record when the team makes more than 38.4% of their three-point attempts.

Indiana and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Indiana averaging 3.5 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, posting 78.7 points per contest, 1.4 more than their season average of 77.3.

Over its previous 10 games, Phoenix is surrendering 82.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than its season average (83.5).

The Mercury are sinking 8.1 three-pointers per contest in their past 10 games, which is 0.9 more than their average for the season (7.2). Likewise, they have a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (33.5%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (32.8%).

