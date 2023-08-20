Jurickson Profar -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 20 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the White Sox.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .241 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 104), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Profar has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (41.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .282 AVG .200 .361 OBP .278 .436 SLG .307 23 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 33/22 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings