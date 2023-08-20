The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .263 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), with more than one hit five times (35.7%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
  • Rodgers has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.314 AVG .182
.333 OBP .250
.486 SLG .182
5 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
10/1 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
