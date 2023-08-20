On Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .202.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In five games this year (15.6%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
.226 AVG .200
.294 OBP .233
.290 SLG .325
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 4
9/2 K/BB 14/2
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
  • The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
