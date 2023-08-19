On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (.424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the White Sox.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .208 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Montero has gotten a hit in 23 of 51 games this season (45.1%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 17 games this year (33.3%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 15 of 51 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .293 AVG .140 .329 OBP .158 .413 SLG .312 7 XBH 7 1 HR 4 10 RBI 11 25/5 K/BB 46/1 0 SB 0

